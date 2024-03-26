MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital organized a day of fun in the sun for young patients from a ventilation-assisted children’s camp in South Florida.

The event, held at Nikki Beach on South Beach, provided children with a day of swimming and other activities.

“It’s a huge adventure for us, and we look forward to it every year. My son Gavin loves it more than Christmas. It’s a favorite week of the year, and we just love the opportunities that we have, especially Beach Day, so, we’re so glad to be here,” said Michelle Croce, whose son participated.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue set up wheelchair paths along the sand to ensure accessibility for all attendees. Additionally, special hand-held ventilators were provided to allow children to breathe without their devices while in the ocean.

This annual gathering aims to offer recreation and social support to families with children reliant on oxygen machines for breathing.

