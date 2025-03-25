MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - From the hospital bed to the sandy beaches of South Florida, several young patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital got the chance to have some fun in the sun.

Several agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue joined medical staff from the hospital on Tuesday for Dr. Moises Simpser Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center Camp, a week-long event dedicated to children who are dependent on oxygen.

The event takes place every year on Nikki Beach in Miami Beach, where the children play games and enjoy the ocean.

One of the participants, 17-year-old Gavin, has rare muscular disorder. His mother, Michelle Croce, said he enjoys the annual beach day.

“He’s very smart and funny, and he’s just limited a little bit physically, so a day like today, where we have all the support of the Miami firemen to get him in the ocean, it’s an amazing day for him,” said Croce.

Another participant, Mateo, has attended the VACC camp for 12 years in a row.

“It means a lot to us!” he said.

“It means a lot, because for this week, my son is another kid. He can do – he’s not different, he’s included, he’s important,” said Sheila Gonzalez, Mateo’s mother.

Mateo was seen enjoying himself out in the sun.

“What are we doing today?” said Sheila to Mateo.

“Having fun!” said Mateo.

Officials said it takes a village of volunteers, from technicians to nurses and firefighters, to make this event special for the young patients.

“For us, we take it for granted; for them, it’s absolutely incredible,” pediatric pulmonologist Maria Franco. “Remember, they don’t breathe normally. They need some type of technology to be safe.”

“Be grateful. You know, we have the opportunity to give to others what we are taking for granted every day in Miami Beach,” said Miami Beach Fire Chief Digna Abello.

When the annual beach day event began 39 years ago, it was the only camp in the United States to do this kind of event.

Today, there are similar camps across the country for people with breathing issues.

