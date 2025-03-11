MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive sent a young girl to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the crash scene near 4300 block of W Flagler Street in Miami on Monday night.

Witnesses said a white truck was parked in a parking spot, began to drive in reverse, when the driver lost control and collided into other cars and ultimately stopped the car near the front entrance of Presidente Supermarket, but did not hit the store.

Miami Fire said a young girl was transported to a local hospital.

7News cameras captured her wearing a neck brace as paramedics arrived at the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the driver losing control.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.