MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a subject who, they say, attempted to abduct a girl while she was heading to school, Tuesday.

According to authorities, the girl was making her way to Jose de Diego Middle School in the morning when someone attempted to abduct her.

Officials for the school confirmed she was a student at the school but that the incident did not occur on campus.

The incident was reported to police a short time later.

7News cameras were rolling when officers came to the school to speak with the victim.

It’s not yet clear where exactly the attempted abduction occurred and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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