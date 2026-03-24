MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special group of children and their families enjoyed a day at the beach, thanks to an annual tradition.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Miami Beach Fire Rescue partnered up to help bring children who rely on oxygen and ventilators, as well as their families, to the beach for some fun in the sun.

This year’s event marked 40 years for the hospital’s Ventilator Assisted Children’s Center Camp, also known as VACC Camp.

Organizers said that days like these are once-in-a-lifetime memories for the excited children.

“Many of these families, it is the first time, and the kids they have a normal life. Things that we take for granted, they do it, and we do it in a safe way.” said Dr. Maria Franco, director of VACC Camp.

“It’s going amazing. Being here for the 13th year is a blast.” said Andrew, who has been in the camp for 13 years.

Participants traveled from all over the country and internationally to be part of the event.

The weeklong celebration is free for campers and their families.

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