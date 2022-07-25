SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - For many children, summer is a season for fun, and for those who have had to come face to face with cancer, an event organized just for them has made a big comeback.

It’s a summer return that campers at Camp United Order of True Sisters in Southwest Miami-Dade have been waiting for following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been waiting for this second time for like, three years, because of COVID,” said camper and cancer survivor Sebastian Dominguez.

Young cancer survivors and children who are being treated for cancer at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital get to enjoy a stress-free week of fun. Most of the camp counselors are cancer survivors themselves.

The camp’s director said this has a big impact on the campers.

“To see a 38-year-old who’s had the same disease as him or her be here, a full professional, some of them with families and being healthy, makes them look at the future in a much different way,” said Dr. Athena Pefkarou, the camp’s director.

Camp UOTS has taken extra safety precautions because of the pandemic. Campers and counselors had to be vaccinated in order to attend and receive a COVID test before camp started.

Activities include movie nights, pool parties, escape rooms, the zoo and much more.

Cancer survivor Ronnie Hernandez said he loves everything about the camp.

“It’s been a blast every year. Campers are always great, I love meeting new people,” he said.

Dominguez, who had brain cancer, has been in remission for three years. He said he really missed the camp during its hiatus.

“I kept asking my parents, ‘Have you guys gotten an email or anything from the camp?’ Nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing,” said Dominguez. “When I got the mail, cause I got it in the mail, the invitation, and when I got it, I got super excited. I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Attending the camp helped comfort fellow cancer survivor Sebastian Lascano.

“After my first year of surviving, I was invited, and it really cheered me up,” he said, “because I was like, pretty sad for a while, so this really lightened my mood.”

Overall, the campers are excited to finally be back.

“Summer’s been kind of boring without it. There was not much to do, and I was really missing the camp,” said Hernandez.

Campers will also enjoy activities at the campsite such as color wars, a dance party and a scavenger hunt.

