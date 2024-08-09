CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A senior celebration in Coral Gables attended by the young at heart.

The Quinceañera Plus celebration, held Friday at the Adult Activity Center on Andalusia Avenue, was a twist on the usual quinceañera tradition.

The event had women beyond the usual age of 15 getting in the birthday spirit.

Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak said it’s important to honor the lives of the community’s older adults.

“To be with these people, these young-at-heart people, and be able to celebrate with them as we get into kind of celebrating their lives throughout, it’s just a wonderful time, and the spirit is just moving in here,” he said.

Quinceañera Plus was part of Senior Citizens Week, which promotes celebrating life at any age.

