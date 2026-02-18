CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami student is describing what happened aboard a shuttle as passengers realized their driver appeared to be driving under the influence.

Alastair Shen was traveling on the Hurry Canes shuttle service between UM’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science in Virginia Key and the Coral Gables campus Monday when he and other passengers noticed their driver was behaving erratically behind the wheel.

After the driver, identified as 45-year-old Timothy Kowalewski, ran into street signs and palm trees, Shen said the students confronted him.

“We said ‘You ran over a street sign, you ran over a tree. Do you know what just happened?’ He says, ‘Did I?'” said Shen.

In cell phone video provided by other students onboard, Kowalewski is seen telling students everything was fine.

“Slurring his words, not very mentally acute. We had to remind him to put the car into park,” said Shen.

After the bus was stopped near US-1 and Le Jeune Road, students disembarked and called police.

The 45-year-old would later get off the bus but, according to police, he refused a Breathalyzer and a sobriety exercise.

According to the arrest report, when officers asked Kowalewski when he had his last drink, he responded: “This morning, since the store opened.”

The report also states Kowalewski spontaneously told officers “I woke up this morning and decided alcohol.”

UM released a statement following his arrest, explaining that the investigation is now in the hands of authorities.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff members, and the greater University community remains our top priority.”

Shen told 7News they were very fortunate Monday’s bus ride didn’t have deadly consequences.

“There’s very much a real possibility that people could’ve gotten seriously injured or even worse. Going forward, this can never happen again,” said Shen.

Kowalewski has since bonded out of jail. He faces two charges related to driving under the influence and causing a crash with damage to property.

A 7News crew went to Kowalewski’s home on Wednesday, but no one answered the door.

