‘You got this’: Virtual commencement held for FIU grads

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s Class of 2020 celebrated a major milestone, as the school held its virtual graduation.

The commencement was held Sunday afternoon after the coronavirus pandemic forced the institution of higher learning to cancel its traditional ceremony.

In his address, FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg delivered some encouraging words for the graduates.

“This class, if they can endure what they’ve endured, if they have come through this, then they can come through anything, really, because this has been highs, lows, ups, downs, overs and unders, major challenges,” he said. “We took our entire curriculum and turned it upside down in a matter of days, so my message is, you got this.”

The online commencement also featured speeches by some students, as well as pictures of all the graduates.

