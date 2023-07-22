NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner said her sense of security has been taken away by a thief who broke into her home in broad daylight and took off with her family’s personal watercraft.

Surveillance video captured the perpetrator entering Lucia Garcia’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

“[It happened at] 9:27, 9:28 in the morning,” she said.

The masked subject had the nerve to break the lock on the fence around Garcia’s home.

“With a chain, a lock that you have to put a digit,” she said. “You feel so violated, you know, in your home, ugh, yeah.”

The thief took what was Garcia’s outlet for family fun on the water: their WaveRunner.

“My daughter, the little one, she loves it, actually. She loves it more than the big one,” she said.

The security footage captured the thief rolling out the Yamaha 2019 model to the street.

The Garcias believe he drove off with it using a white pickup truck.

“I haven’t even been able to sleep, honestly. I twist and turn, and every time I open my eyes, it’s hard to fall back asleep,” said Garcia.

Because the WaveRunner’s blue body and yellow stripes are more than just fun on the water. The homeowner said it was the perfect pairing to go with their boat, little Robin’s roving Runner.

“Lilo and Stitch. We called [the WaveRunner] Stitch,” said Garcia.

Now the Garcias want their WaveRunner back.

“I’m hopeful, yeah. If they can bring it back, it would be amazing,” said Garcia.

The Garcia family is moving their boat Lilo out of their front yard and putting it up in storage. More than anything, they just want someone to keep an eye out for their blue-and-yellow striped Yamaha GP1800, so they can continue making unforgettable memories on the water.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

