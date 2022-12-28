HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy was captured on surveillance video destroying holiday decorations outside a salon in Hialeah on the night before Christmas.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Irma Arteaga, the salon director at Rossie Nail Tech School, said the only thing more disturbing than the act of vandalism is the age of the perpetrator.

“You expect that maybe from an adult, but you don’t expect that from a child,” she said.

The young vandal was seen kicking and punching the decorations.

“That was very heartbreaking to me that night,” said Arteaga. “That was the hardest thing for me to see, not so much the material stuff, but to see a child on Christmas Eve.”

The rage and violence spanned almost half an hour.

“There was a Mickey Mouse [decoration], and I was in shock,” said Arteaga.

Outside the shop, located along 49th Street, the boy and two adults were seen waiting for the bus.

“It’s so odd to me, because usually children love Christmas,” said Arteaga.

A game of catch then took a troubling turn. The child decided to spend that time stomping the Christmas cheer out of the business.

“We always, you know, tend to put up a lot of decorations,” said Arteaga. “This year we went a little overboard and put more stuff outside. We figured we all love Mickey Mouse.”

Arteaga said she spent over $1,000 trying to spread a little Christmas cheer this season, only to see it all come down in a matter of minutes.

“It’s just heartbreaking. I put them in garbage bags yesterday. My husband and I had to pick them up, and once we saw everything underwired and dirty, bent, you kinda hope to put it back together,” said Arteaga. “Next year, we’re going to have to go put new decorations.”

Police were called and the mess was cleaned up, but Arteaga said she’s worried about the boy, who clearly needs help, and his guardians, who do not seem to care.

“Today is a couple figures, and tomorrow it will be a car, or a house or a person” she said.

Arteaga said she hopes viewers can share information on the trio. She also said she hopes to put up as many decorations next year.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the trio’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

