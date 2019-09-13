Yorkie believed stolen from Miami home found

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Yorkie who ran out from a Miami home during a burglary has been found and returned to her owner.

According to the owner, Vanessa Beltran, a man who said he found Shubi on the street met up with her at a bank Friday to return the tri-colored Yorkie.

Shubi was believed to have been stolen from a home along the 1600 block of Southwest 14th Terrace Monday, which worried Beltran and her family more than the other possessions that were burglarized because the 10-year-old dog needs to take life-saving medication due to her advanced age.

