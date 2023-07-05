DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Yorkie worth thousands of dollars has been found safe days after it was stolen from a pet store in Doral, the business’ employees said.

Employees with World Famous Puppies on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the dog was recovered and returned.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman as she took the canine and walked out of the store with it on Friday morning.

Hours after the theft, employee Carlos San Andres said the woman seen in the video had been behaving strangely.

“She was screaming at us like, ‘I will take the Yorkie, I will take the Yorkie. If you want, call the police,’” he said, “saying bad words to us, and then she just took the Yorkie and left.”

The dog is priced at $4,500.

