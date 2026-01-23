MIAMI (WSVN) - A day after 7News aired a story about a dog that went missing after a pizza delivery, the dog’s owners said their beloved pet had been returned.

In what is great news for a father and son, the teacup Yorkie named Roxy was returned on Thursday night by the DoorDash driver who delivered the family’s pizza earlier this week.

“I feel so relieved. She’s back, finally!” said Matthew Marganon, the owner’s 10-year-old son.

Roxy was a Christmas present for Matthew.

“I was so excited and thought she would be the best little dog I’ve ever had,” said Matthew.

But one month after receiving the dog, Roxy decided to rush out of the house during a pizza delivery on Tuesday.

Matthew’s father, Oirazan, said the deliveryman arrived at their Wynwood high-rise to deliver the pizza, and when the 10-year-old opened the door to pick up the food, the dog ran out.

That’s when, Oirazan says, the DoorDash delivery driver scooped the Yorkie up and took her home.

Surveillance video from inside the elevator shows the man carrying the food delivery bag.

After a frantic search for Roxy, Oirazan decided to call Miami Police, who worked to identify the man in the video and speak with him.

“We were in panic. We were looking everywhere, trying to find her,” said Oirazan.

But not long after 7News’ story aired, the Marganons received a phone call with good news.

The building concierge reached out to Oirazan to inform him that the delivery driver had returned to the hotel lobby with Roxy. He said he quickly went downstairs to meet the man and pick up his dog.

“I just ran downstairs, and the guy was there and was like, ‘Look, I’m really sorry. I didn’t know the dog was yours, and I wanted to take it for my daughter,” he said.

After bringing Roxy back to his apartment, Oirazan reached out to the detectives to let them know the animal was back home safely.

Oirazan says he will not press charges against the delivery driver for his kind gesture.

“He did a good thing. I don’t want to press charges,” he said.

Knowing that Roxy is back home is the news Matthew was desperately hoping for.

“The first time my mom told me they found her, I started crying happy tears,” said Matthew.

Now, Roxy is back to playing with the family that’s never going to let her go.

“I’m super excited, super happy. Thank you, guys, so much,” said Oirazan.

The father and son told 7News that, since Roxy is so small, they will definitely hold her tightly the next time they open the door.

