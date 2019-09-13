Yorkie believed stolen from Miami home found safe, returned to owner

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Yorkie who ran out from a Miami home during a burglary has been found and returned to its owner.

According to Vanessa Beltran, the canine’s owner, a man who said he found Shubi, a tri-colored Yorkie, on the street met up with her at a bank to return the canine, Friday.

“We got him back, baby. We got him back,” Beltran said. “We are ecstatic to have her back. My son is ecstatic.”

Shubi was believed to have been stolen from a home along the 1600 block of Southwest 14th Terrace on Monday.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home showed thieves hauling away items from inside the home. The video also showed a confused Shubi outside of the home.

“Baby girl, please run. Please run. I’ll find you. Just run, mimi. Run,” Beltran said while watching the video.

The dog’s disappearance worried Beltran and her family more than the other possessions that were burglarized because the 10-year-old dog needs to take life-saving medication.

“I want my dog. That’s all I want,” Beltran said after the burglary.

Beltran brought Shubi to her son’s classroom, where the little boy was reunited with the dog.

“We had an amazing reunion there at the school,” Beltran said. “We surprised him, so it was incredible.”

Shubi and her owner are happy that the canine is home.

“I am extremely thankful to everyone who had their eyes and ears open and just looking out for her, praying for her,” Beltran said. “Praying for her is the most important thing, you know, so I thank everybody again because I’m sure if the media hadn’t probably gotten involved, she still would’ve been one of the lost dogs for God knows how long.”

Beltran said the dog will get some rest and will head to the veterinarian for a check-up on Sunday.

