SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The YMCA threw a centennial celebration for a special South Florida lady.

Arlene Gamwell was surrounded by her loved ones at a surprise party made in her honor as she celebrated 100 years of life.

7News cameras showed a crowd of people surrounding Gamwell as they sang happy birthday.

Gamwell expressed profound gratitude to the YMCA, where she goes three days a week to exercise and socialize.

She also shared details of her incredible life’s journey.

“I have a great grandchild that’s due any minute. Today is her due date. I have 13 grandchildren. I’ve 5 children and 13 grandchildren. This is going to be my 13th great grandchild,” said Gamwell.

When asked about her secret to a long life, Gamwell said it is to always keep moving.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.