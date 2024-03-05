SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The YMCA threw a centennial celebration for a special South Florida lady.

Arlene Gamwell was surrounded by her loved ones at a surprise party made in her honor as she celebrated 100 years of life.

7News cameras showed a crowd of people surrounding Gamwell as they sang happy birthday.

Gamwell expressed profound gratitude to the YMCA, where she goes three days a week to exercise and socialize.

She also shared details of her incredible life’s journey.

“I have a great grandchild that’s due any minute. Today is her due date. I have 13 grandchildren. I’ve 5 children and 13 grandchildren. This is going to be my 13th great grandchild,” said Gamwell.

When asked about her secret to a long life, Gamwell said it is to always keep moving.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox