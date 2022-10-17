SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is sending more aid after Hurricane Ian.

YMCA of South Florida collected food, drinks and plenty of household and personal items for those impacted by the storm on Monday.

Staffers loaded a bus with all the donations.

It’s on the way to a YMCA on the state’s Southwest coast, where the supplies will be distributed.

