The YMCA of South Florida kicked off its 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Celebration, hosting events in Fort Lauderdale and Miami to honor the civil rights leader’s legacy.

Judge Glenda Hatchett, a former juvenile court judge and award-winning TV show host, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of justice and community service.

The celebration recognized outstanding individuals and youth leaders for their contributions.

McArthur High School senior Layla Johnson and Doral Academy Charter High School senior Rocio Pena were honored with the Dave W. Cash Youth Leadership Award, each receiving a $2,000 college scholarship.

The Spirit of Community Award was presented to Eugene Pettis of Haliczer, Pettis and Schwamm and to Florida Blue, recognizing their commitment to community impact.

The celebration continues Monday with a Day of Service hosted by the YMCA at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center in Fort Lauderdale and the Village of Allapattah YMCA in Miami.

