MIAMI (WSVN) - A 58-year-old man has been charged with two counts of vessel homicide after authorities say he recklessly operated a yacht that collided with a smaller vessel in Biscayne Bay, killing two men.

Roberto Perez was operating a 2019 Azimut 51′ cabin cruiser on April 21 when it struck and partially overrode a 2022 Key West 17′ center console boat carrying six occupants, according to an arrest report.

The crash, which occurred during daylight hours in a heavily trafficked area near Featherbed Bank, claimed the lives of Jorge Marenco, 49, and his brother-in-law, Jose Turcios, 51, the report states.

Investigators say Perez failed to maintain a proper lookout and violated multiple U.S. Coast Guard navigational rules while traveling at approximately 30 mph.

His vessel allegedly overtook the smaller craft, which was moving at around 10 mph, and did not take evasive action to avoid the collision.

Perez was accompanied by six passengers, including two juveniles, at the time of the incident.

Authorities described his actions as displaying a “reckless and wanton disregard for safety,” citing his extended failure to monitor other vessels in the area.

The victims were among a family group aboard the Key West boat, which included three children, ages 7 and 2. No other injuries were reported.

Perez is charged with two second-degree felony counts of vessel homicide.

