MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire.

The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday.

Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam.

They were able to save the yacht from sinking.

No injuries were reported.

