MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was fire on the water near a South Florida marina.

A yacht burst into flames off Miami Beach, Friday morning.

Three people were on board but were able to get off in time.

Heavy smoke rose in the air as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The yacht sustained a lot of damage.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

