MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was fire on the water near a Miami Beach marina after a yacht ignited, officials said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the Miami Beach Marina, located at 300 Alton Road, just before noon, Friday.

There were three people were on board the yacht, which was anchored about 30 yards from the dock.

City officials said a dockmaster at the marina used a boat to remove the occupants from the yacht before first responders arrived.

Heavy smoke billowed into the air as firefighters used foam to put out the flames. Miami-Dade and City of Miami Fire Rescue boats assisted in their efforts.

No injuries were reported.

The yacht sustained extensive damage.

Officials said the occupants said a generator that ignited was the cause of the fire.

