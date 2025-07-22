MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami mayor plans to run again for his old position, just hours after a judge ruled that the city’s decision to postpone November’s election to 2026 was unconstitutional.

Xavier Suarez, the city’s first Cuban-born mayor, filed paperwork to run in November’s mayoral election.

“I’m throwing my hat back in the ring,” said Suarez.

The 76-year-old Suarez, father of the current Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, last served as mayor in 1998.

His announcement could make for a potential rematch with City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, who has been rumored to run in this year’s mayoral election. Both men ran against each other in 1997. Carollo won that election after a legal battle.

Suarez told 7News his decision came after he waited to see how a judge would rule on the city’s election delay measure.

“Filing for mayor, you know, it’s been a bit of a wait because the judge had to make a decision,” he said.

The judge ruled Monday that the city’s measure was unconstitutional and the mayoral election must be held in 2025.

Last month, city commissioners voted in a 3-2 vote to delay the mayoral election until next year. Supporters of the move said it would increase voter turnout by having elections in even years and save the city money.

Suarez said the reasoning didn’t make sense.

“Didn’t make a lot of sense to me and apparently not to the judge either,” he said.

His old electoral rival, Carollo, voted against the measure when it came to a vote, despite the measure extending his own term in office as well as Mayor Suarez’s. The commissioner said he was happy to hear how the judge ruled.

“It was totally illegal,” he said. “It was against our constitution. The state of Florida’s constitution and the City of Miami’s constitution. But beyond that, it was immoral.”

The initial lawsuit against the city’s move came from Emilio Gonzalez, another mayoral candidate and former city manager.

“Miami has a lot of issues that we could talk about,” he said.

Gonzalez cited the city’s necessity for a public vote in order to change an election date legally.

“We’re spending all this time and energy talking about why we should cancel your opportunity to vote for your elected leaders,” he said.

His sentiment is echoed by other commissioners and local officials who were against the city’s decision.

“When you read the city’s charter, it says if you’re gonna change the election dates, you must ask the voters,” said Miami-Dade County District 3 commissioner and Miami mayoral candidate Eileen Higgins.

Ken Russell, a former city commissioner and also a candidate for Miami’s mayor, called the Monday ruling a win for Miamians.

“The judge made the absolutely correct call, as has every one in the public who sees this ridiculous effort to move an election without voter approval,” he said. “I’m very happy with the result, and I just hope the city complies.”

The City of Miami is expected to appeal the judge’s ruling. A resolution on the matter is expected within three weeks.

