MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a special celebration in Wynwood for 16 World Cup countries.

Officials unveiled the World Ball, a 10-foot sculptural sphere that celebrates the 16 nations that reached the Round of 16 during the tournament.

The hexagon artwork was designed by artist Lili Cantero. She told 7News that the inspiration behind the design came from a place that’s dear to her heart.

“I came from a country, from Paraguay so there we live football with too much passion so it always inspired by artwork, my roots and everything. And also what inspired me most about football was also the unity around football there is no borders,” said Cantero.

The artwork is part of the “Let’s Wyn” scavenger hunt, a neighborhood-wide World Cup game played across Wynwood businesses.

Each participating location hosts a hexagon panel, representing one of the 48 countries in the tournament.

Fans can create free profiles and earn points and unlock rewards as they explore these locations. The top scorer will win two tickets to the Bronze Final match at Miami Stadium on July 18.

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