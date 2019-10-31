Wynwood prepares for Halloween festivities

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Halloween hysteria is set to reach new peaks in Wynwood.

The area will have a large police presence in preparation for the large number of partygoers, Thursday night.

“We’re going to have a lot of officers working. We’re going to have officers in fixed positions on most of the block,” said Miami Police officer Jorge Colina. “We’re going to have officers in plain clothes, officers on horseback, officers on bike, officers in elevated positions, so we have quite a few people working.”

The Miami Police Department will be everywhere and on every corner. They expect 100,000 to 120,000 people in the area.

With the help of a network of 48 closed circuit cameras, they will also be where they cannot be seen.

There will be license plate readers put in place that will track vehicles in the Wynwood area.

There will be restrictions on ride share pickup and drop-off areas and several streets will be closed if the crowds get too big.

Holtz Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Department at Jackson Memorial hospital also celebrated the holiday with their annual Trick-or-Treat Parade.

Children in the hospital got the opportunity to dress up, stroll the halls of the hospital and trick-or-treat at nurse stations.

“A lot of our kids, unfortunately, don’t get to celebrate Halloween like most kids would, and get to go out and get candy,” said Heather Mahony, Child Life Specialist, “so we provide that experience here for them at the hospital.”

