MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple said they were hit by hate when a stranger followed them to their home in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and scrawled something obscene on their door, and they believe they were targeted because of their interracial relationship.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Francois Chidiac and Hollie Dwyer said they were followed by a man yelling racial comments at them, and the next day, they woke up to a menacing message on their door.

Surveillance video captured the vandal as he walked past their driveway and scribbled on the front door of the couple’s home. The message: “[expletive] white cops.”

The images of the hurtful words were captured Thursday morning, but Chidiac and Dwyer believe they encountered the person in the video on Wednesday night as they were walking home from dinner in Wynwood.

“On our way back home, we hear this guy yelling at us, and he’s saying all kinds of, like, racial nonsense,” said Chidiac.

The couple said the man also began throwing rocks at them.

Hollie said she called police, and the couple continued walking for a few blocks until they got home.

They thought that was the end of the incident, until they discovered the profane message.

“For you to come back the next morning, that’s the scary part,” said Dwyer.

The couple believe they were targeted because of their interracial relationship.

Both said they’ve gotten rude comments in the past.

“For someone to actually act on it, throw rocks, you know,” said Chidiac.

“And then vandalize our home,” said Dwyer.

The couple said the harassment has never reached this level, leaving them feeling anxious and unsafe in their own home.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable. Well, do we move back to Broward?” said Dwyer.

Police are now trying to track down the individual in question.

In the meantime, Chidiac and Dwyer are hoping people act with more kindness.

“Treat your fellow person, treat your fellow human being with dignity and respect,” said Chidian.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

