NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a surprise birthday celebration honoring a World War II veteran and former City of Miami Police officer who is proving his age is nothing but a number.

Archie McKay Sr., who turns 100 on Friday, was surprised by the staff at Jackson North Medical Center, who gathered his family members and after-care friends to throw this big centennial party on Monday.

7News cameras captured McKay walking into the room with his stroller as everyone cheered him on in celebration.

“I know and I’m happy to know that so many people care for me, love me, and think about me,” said McKay.

Those who know him best say they couldn’t miss this special moment with him.

“He is a walking, talking history book, and he’s truly an inspiration to everyone he comes in contact with, including our other patients and our staff. He’s really just amazing,” said Traci Urruela, Director of Rehab at Jackson North Medical Center.

“He’s a good brother. Why do you think I’m here?” said Emma Walker, McKay’s sister.

The celebration also celebrated McKay’s military service.

He was drafted in 1944 at 18 years old, and he spent part of World War II in Europe, serving in the U.S. Air Force and the Reserve.

Upon his return to the States, he joined the City of Miami Police Department, rising to the rank of sergeant before retiring in 1980.

Following his retirement, he continued to serve the community and helped restore the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in Overtown. He worked as a tour guide at the museum, sharing stories of the city’s early Black police officers.

“That’s the least known place in Miami. If you don’t do it for anybody else, not even yourself, all of you should take a journey to that place,” said McKay.

Even at nearly 100 years old, he continues to stay active and engaged as he is showing no signs of slowing down.

At the event, celebrating the gift of a long life and seeing his loving family and dear friends he’s made along the way, McKay choked back tears expressing his gratitude.

“That’s what I’m doing right now, holding back the tears. This is awesome. I appreciate it highly,” he said.

McKay credits his long life to faith, family, and the will to keep moving.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.