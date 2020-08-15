WWII vet in SW Miami-Dade celebrates 103rd birthday with drive-thru party

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade community got together to throw a drive-thru celebration to celebrate a World War II veteran’s 103rd birthday.

7News cameras captured Marlin Bredway and his granddaughter, Linda Lann, waving at well-wishers outside his home near Southwest 152nd Avenue and 152nd Street, Friday.

Lann said their family is grateful every time Bredway gets to celebrate a birthday.

“It’s interesting, because we can’t figure it out. Every year goes by, and we’re like, ‘I can’t believe he’s going to be 103,'” she said. “Every year. It’s kind of amazing. They say we have good genes, so I hope so.”

“Oh, yeah,” said Bredway.

Neighbors expressed their gratitude toward the honoree for his service to the country.

Everyone made sure to keep a safe distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

