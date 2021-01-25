WWII vet in Palmetto Bay celebrates 100th birthday weeks after beating COVID

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palmetto Bay neighborhood came together to plan a birthday celebration for a very special resident.

World War II veteran Clarence “Bill” Gregg turned 100 years old on Sunday.

The honoree beat the Nazis in the 1940s, and just last month, he beat COVID-19.

“No different than now if I was 50, except that the legs aren’t mobile anymore,” he said, “but otherwise, I feel great.”

In addition to the drive-by celebration, featuring military vehicles and decorated golf carts. Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham presented Gregg with a proclamation in honor of him reaching the milestone.

