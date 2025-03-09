SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a battle of spice, speed and stomachs in South Miami as the Wings for Wishes event returned for its 11th year.

WSVN sent its crew to once again win the wing eating contest that had about 2,000 people in attendance on Saturday.

For the third year in a row, WSVN dominated the competition, all for a great cause.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The event raised about $430,000, which will grant 86 Wishes. It’s the most that’s ever been raised at a Wings for Wishes event.

