MIAMI (WSVN) - Brickell is having a ball and it’s all for the arts.

The Underline Sneaker Ball is taking place Saturday night at Brickell City Centre.

Those in attendance will experience a culinary adventure and the highlight of the night, a sneaker fashion show.

The goal is to raise $1 million to fund future activities for the “Underline,” a 10-mile art gallery underneath the Metrorail.

