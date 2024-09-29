MIAMI (WSVN) - Brickell is having a ball and it’s all for the arts.

The Underline Sneaker Ball is taking place Saturday night at Brickell City Centre.

Those in attendance will experience a culinary adventure and the highlight of the night, a sneaker fashion show.

7News is a proud sponsor of the inaugural fundraiser. 7’s Lynn Martinez will serve as an emcee.

The goal is to raise $1 million to fund future activities for the “Underline,” a 10-mile art gallery underneath the Metrorail.

