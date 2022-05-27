OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of the 7News family was in the air rather than on the air, as he was able to go on a military adventure with a military parachute team who are part of this weekend’s air and sea show.

It’s a South Florida salute in the skies this Memorial Day weekend. A dozen plus of the U.S military’s biggest and fastest jets are set to soar across South Beach and it’s all part of Hyundai’s Air and Sea Show.

The showcase includes fly-by performances, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon Team led by U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee Fiedler.

“It’s bringing a little bit of the Air Force to the public that might otherwise [not] have access,” said Fiedler.

The anticipated show wouldn’t be the same without a demonstration from the renowned U.S. Army Golden Knights.

With a bit of convincing, 7News’ Alex Browning was able to tag along for what would be his first skydive.

The preparations began with a quick safety briefing, then out to the tarmac.

Soon enough, it was time to suit up.

After boarding the plane, the engines started, and then all the wheels were up.

A ceremonial chant, along with a cow bell for good luck, followed. From there, it was high in the sky.

It was an hour or so on board before cruising up to the jumping altitude of 12,000 feet.

“No turning back,” said Browning.

Or falling back on the decision. Soon enough, there was an awkward and unflattering walk to the door.

With the started backwards count of “three, two, one,” Browning took the plunge.

“It was at that moment [I knew] I made the right decision,” said Browning. “Forty-five seconds of pure bliss. It’s hard to describe what free falling feels like. My advice: you have to do it at least once.”

Within five minutes or so, Browning landed safely.

This Memorial Day weekend brings an opportunity to honor and remember the sacrifices those have made for our country.

