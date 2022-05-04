WSVN and Channel 7’s team is inviting you to walk with inclusion all while honoring Best Buddies’ best friends.

The late Ed Ansin was a proud supporter of Best Buddies.

Celebrate his legacy of giving by joining Channel 7’s Craig Stevens and team at the Ed Ansin Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

The leading walk in the country supports the inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It all happens on May 14 at Maurice A. Ferre Park.

