MIAMI (WSVN) - The Make-A-Wish foundation honored WSVN with this year’s Media Partner Award.

Alex de Armas accepted the award in Downtown Miami on behalf of the team at 7News, Wednesday night.

Make-A-Wish South Florida holds this award ceremony annually to celebrate the biggest supporters of their mission, to grant life-changing wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

De Armas said the best part of the night was seeing Greggory Humbert as she was his wish granter back in 2018 and he presented this year’s award.

Humbert’s wish was to go to Hawaii and he did.

He’s now in nursing school and working with oncology patients at the same hospital where he received treatment during his battle with cancer.

