NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead.

On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved.

A silver Infinity sedan was said to have been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, counter flowing traffic.

The infinity collided into a Honda in which five female passengers were inside and unfortunately none of them had survived.

The jaws of life were used on the Infinity to extract one of the victims.

“Our crews had to use the jaws to cut out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Marc Chavers. “Unfortunately, in the other vehicle there was nobody alive to be saved.”

The victim is said to have been the wrong way driver and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The investigation of this case remains ongoing.

The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shutdown as of 8:19 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.