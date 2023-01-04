MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida veterans are getting ready to ride on one inspirational journey. It is a cycling salute as veterans gear up before an annual tradition that stretches from Miami to the Florida Keys.

These bikes are getting prepped and fitted for this year’s Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride.

Army Veteran Deven Schei is among the 40 warriors who will be taking part in the 3-day bike ride.

“I usually do it with my brother, who was injured in the service as well,” said Schei. “Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it this year.”

He and his brother both served in the U.S. Army for four years. He was injured in Afghanistan, and his brother was seriously injured in Iraq.

“It’s a camaraderie. It’s about being together and feeling that brotherhood and sisterhood all over again. That’s what Wounded Warriors Project does,” Schei said. “It brings the warriors together and the families together to be part of something bigger than themselves.”

The ride is also bringing these two veterans together.

Kenny Lugo and Kenneth Pace reunited after nearly 20 years.

They’ll now get to laugh and catch up on life as they ride from Miami Beach to Key West.

After Wednesday’s bike fitting, the three-day ride kicks off Thursday, and members of the community can participate on Saturday.

