Would-be robber in custody after leaving Miami Beach bank empty-handed

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after allegedly trying to rob a bank in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the subject walked into the Bank of America branch near Washington Avenue and Ninth Street and handed a teller a note demanding money, late Tuesday morning.

After leaving empty-handed, officers found the subject still near that bank took them into custody.

