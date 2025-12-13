HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Guinness World Record for the “World’s Longest Churro” was broken last night at Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Christmas Park in Hialeah on Friday.

The victory was for Miami’s team at Churro Mania, who broke the previous record of a 252 foot long churro.

An official Guinness judge verified the measurements, and the title was awarded to the Miami team.

