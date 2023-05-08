SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a special salute for a South Florida Army veteran.

Raymond Surrette, a sergeant for the Army Air Corps during World War II, was awarded France’s Legion of Honor medal.

The ceremony held at the Military Museum and Memorial in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surrette was among the American’s who fought in France during the war and participated in the country’s liberation.

“The testimonial of the fact that the American people came during World War II, and also during world War World I, to help us and save us, and this is very important,” Col. Philippe Derathe.

The Legion of Honor medal is the highest award one can receive from the French government, and for Surrette, it’s also a nice birthday present.

The medal comes just days before he turns 103.

