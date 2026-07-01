MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer fans gathered in Bayfront Park for some World Cup fun as they’re hoping to watch Team USA win big on Wednesday night.

“Let’s go USA,” screamed soccer fans.

Team USA hopes to advance to the Round of 16 on Wednesday night by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 32-team knockout round.

“Hopefully [they] can make it. I’m rooting for them,” said a Team USA fan.

Soccer fans are looking forward to the World Cup match, which is being hosted in California. Some at Fan Fest believe the opponent stands a chance against USA.

“I don’t think so, but if you look at Congo, you look at Paraguay, you just don’t know, but it should be an easy night,” said Alejandro Vonsteinbeck, a Team USA fan.

Fans are eager to watch the game on one of the big screens at the FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park, while some are avoiding the sun and trying to stay cool ahead of the game.

“Thankfully, they gave us these little free things that are very, very cold, so hopefully it’ll keep the boys nice and cool. We’ll find some shade. We’re in it for the long run,” said a soccer fan.

There’s no doubt from Team USA fans that the team can pull the win.

“It’s exciting. It should be pretty good tonight,” said Vonsteinbeck.

“I’ve been watching a long time. This is the best I’ve seen them play since I can remember,” said Jose Puentes, a Team USA fan.

Soccer fans can watch Team USA take on Bosnia-Herzegovina on WSVN Channel 7. Coverage begins at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 8 p.m.

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