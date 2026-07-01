MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer fans gathered in Bayfront Park for some World Cup fun as they hoped to watch Team USA win big against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Let’s go USA,” screamed soccer fans.

“Hopefully [they] can make it. I’m rooting for them,” said a Team USA fan.

Fortunately for Team USA fans, USA advanced to the Round of 16 on Wednesday night by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2-0, in the 32-team knockout round.

“It’s a beautiful game, man. They came out even with a short man, so I love it. It’s great. Great USA,” said a Team USA fan.

“I think they played really well. I don’t necessarily think that was a red card on Balogun, but I’m really happy with the way they performed. I think they have a really good shot against Belgium,” said a Team USA fan.

Soccer fans looked forward to the World Cup match, which was hosted in California. They were eager to watch the game on one of the big screens at the FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park, while some avoided the sun and tried to stay cool ahead of the game.

“Thankfully, they gave us these little free things that are very, very cold, so hopefully it’ll keep the boys nice and cool. We’ll find some shade. We’re in it for the long run,” said a soccer fan.

Ahead of the victory, many fans had little doubt that Team USA could pull it off.

“I’ve been watching a long time. This is the best I’ve seen them play since I can remember,” said Jose Puentes, a Team USA fan.

As of Wednesday night, the teams of the three host cities, USA, Canada, and Mexico, have all advanced to the Round of 16.

Team USA will face Belgium on Monday. Canada will play against Morocco on Saturday. Mexico will face England on Sunday.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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