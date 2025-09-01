MIAMI (WSVN) - On this Labor Day, workers rallied in South Florida to send a clear message to the billionaire class and to honor the contributions of workers.

The group called “Workers Over Billionaires” held protests across the country, including in downtown Miami, to demand that wages keep up with inflation.

“We’re out here standing up for the rights of workers across the country. We’re currently at the point in history where we’ve gone the longest period without raising the minimum wage. If it had kept track with productivity, it would be 3.5 times what it is right now,” said protestor Martin Vidal.

Those who rallied say the inability for many residents to buy a home is unjust.

“In 1965, CEOs were paid 21 times what the typical worker was. Today, they’re paid a whopping 290 times what the typical worker is paid. This mass wealth inequality is rotting this country from the core,” said Vidal.

Up north in Coral Springs on University Drive, protesters had the same sentiment.

“We’re standing up for worker’s rights and the undue influence of billionaires in our government. We believe all the people should have an equal say,” said protestor Mary Kraljic.

Workers came from all walks of life to be heard on the subject of income inequality.

“It’s so important to me because it’s my future,” said Patricia Destephe.

Destephe said she voted for the first time this year.

“I’m fighting for our democracy. There is so many bad people in our government, corrupt billionaires taking over,” she said.

Demonstrators across South Florida say they won’t stop speaking out until workers are paid fairly.

“It’s not an option to just scrap by the rest of our lives, to see our children do worse than our parents did,” said Martin.

In a response to the protests, a White House spokesperson said “No one has done more for working men and women than President Trump.”

