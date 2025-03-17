BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after being crushed by a crane in Bay Harbor Islands.

The 58-year-old male was airlifted as a trauma alert Monday morning when the equipment fell over onto him near 95th Street and Bay Harbor Drive.

Rescue crews loaded the victim onto a helicopter.

He was flown to Aventura Hospital.

The extent of his injuries, as well as his condition, is unclear.

