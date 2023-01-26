NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker was performing underwater construction on a storm drain when he suddenly became distressed. Another worker noticed his co-worker was missing and called the police.

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning near Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade within a property under development on the old Westview Golf Course.

The worker was inside a 10-foot pipe when he became distressed and a search went underway to find him.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, he was discovered in respiratory distress and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

