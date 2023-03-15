MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a worker who took a steep fall while working inside a water tank in Miami.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the victim was working inside a water clarifying tank near the Rickenbacker Causeway when he plunged seven feet off a scaffolding, Wednesday.

Video captured by Miami Fire Rescue captured members of the Technical Rescue Team using a basket to pull the worker out of the tank.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

