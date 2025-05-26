SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a tragedy on the job in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood when a worker was electrocuted, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 36th Street and 139th Avenue, at around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the man was trimming a palm tree when he accidentally hit a power line.

Deputies said he was already dead by the time they arrived.

Crews had to bring the victim’s body down, as heartbroken co-workers and neighbors looked on.

As of late Sunday night, investigators have not released his identity.

