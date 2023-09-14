NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker with a concrete company was killed after he was electrocuted by a live wire in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a neighborhood off Northwest 73rd Street, near Seventh Avenue, after receiving calls about an electrocution in the area, just before 5:45 a.m., Thursday.

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased on-site.

At around 6 a.m., a medical examiner and a Crime Scene Investigation van arrived at the scene to help in the investigation.

According to MDPD, the victim, a man in his 60s, and another employee were en route to work when a transformer malfunctioned, causing an electrical wire to detach and fatally strike the victim. They both worked for a concrete company.

“We were getting ready to get into his truck. One of the transformers blew,” said Jeff, the employee who was with the victim. “The electric [wire] came down and snaked and hit his foot. Killed him on the spot.”

MDPD detectives confirmed Jeff’s account. They later identified the victim as Jorge Agustin Moreno; they did not disclose his exact age.

A distraught family member was seen at the scene, as he tried to process the pain. In Spanish, he said he was Moreno’s brother.

As a result of this incident, the power went out temporarily in the vicinity. Florida Power & Light officials were also on-site investigating the outage that has reportedly impacted 1,496 customers.

Cameras showed the victim’s body, covered by a yellow tarp, near a cement truck lot, with water leaking from a nearby building. Police officers on the scene said there appeared to be an electrical issue in the neighborhood.

Commuters in the area were urged to avoid Northwest 73rd Street near Seventh Avenue after authorities temporarily blocked off the street to investigate the situation.

A 7News crew went to the concrete company where the victim worked, but it appeared to be closed.

