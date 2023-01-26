NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has died after he became distressed while performing underwater construction on a storm drain in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning near Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade within a property under development on the old Westview Golf Course.

The worker was inside a 10-foot pipe when he became distressed

Another worker noticed the victim was missing and called police.

A search ensued to find the worker.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the man was discovered in respiratory distress and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the patient later died. The cause of death will be determined after the medical examiner’s findings.

