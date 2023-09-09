SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a worker to the hospital after he was injured on the job in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a near electrocution along Southwest First Street and 104th Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim unconscious.

Investigators said the subcontracted line worker was servicing local power lines when he was shocked by live wires.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital in critical condition.

