BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was injured at a job site in Bal Harbour, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said units responded to a medical call in the area of 9800 Collins Avenue, Thursday afternoon, where the worker suffered a “traumatic injury” inside a confined space.

Crews worked to safely remove the victim before declaring the patient an adult trauma alert.

The worker was airlifted to a local area hospital.

No details about the cause of the accident or the worker’s condition have been released.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.